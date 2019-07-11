Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Experience ethnic cuisine’ project gets approval

 Responsible Tourism Mission’s ‘experience ethnic cuisine’ project was accorded administrative sanction by the state tourism working group.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Responsible Tourism Mission’s ‘experience ethnic cuisine’ project was accorded administrative sanction by the state tourism working group. As many as 2,000 housewives selected from 14 districts are part of the project which envisages creating a network providing traditional food to guests.

This project is to be introduced to tourists through the department’s information technology platforms. The Tourism Department is planning to provide direct and indirect employment to around 30,000 to 50,000 people in three years as part of the scheme. The project targets women entrepreneurs and the department hopes to implement it shortly. 

It was conceived in the backdrop of the spread of junk food culture in the state replacing traditional cuisine. Through this project, tourists get an opportunity to savour ethnic delicacies and experience God’s Own Country’s hospital, said officials.  

Responsible Tourism Mission’s district coordinators plan to impart training to selected members after inspecting their houses. The project aims to empower each family to provide ethnic food to at least 30 guests with the help of an assistant. This ensures a moderate income. The family members are also given an idea of the investment to be made as part of the project. 

The location, photo and contact number of selected units are to be published by the mission’s online platforms. Those who are interested to be part of the scheme should register their name before July 25 at the RT Mission office or district RT Mission offices. More details are available at rt@keralatourism.org 

Aim to empower families
The project aims to empower each family to provide ethnic food to at least 30 guests with the help of an assistant. This ensures a moderate income. The family members are also given an idea of the investment to be made as part of the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp