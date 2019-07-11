‘Experience ethnic cuisine’ project gets approval

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Responsible Tourism Mission’s ‘experience ethnic cuisine’ project was accorded administrative sanction by the state tourism working group. As many as 2,000 housewives selected from 14 districts are part of the project which envisages creating a network providing traditional food to guests.

This project is to be introduced to tourists through the department’s information technology platforms. The Tourism Department is planning to provide direct and indirect employment to around 30,000 to 50,000 people in three years as part of the scheme. The project targets women entrepreneurs and the department hopes to implement it shortly.

It was conceived in the backdrop of the spread of junk food culture in the state replacing traditional cuisine. Through this project, tourists get an opportunity to savour ethnic delicacies and experience God’s Own Country’s hospital, said officials.

Responsible Tourism Mission’s district coordinators plan to impart training to selected members after inspecting their houses. The project aims to empower each family to provide ethnic food to at least 30 guests with the help of an assistant. This ensures a moderate income. The family members are also given an idea of the investment to be made as part of the project.

The location, photo and contact number of selected units are to be published by the mission’s online platforms. Those who are interested to be part of the scheme should register their name before July 25 at the RT Mission office or district RT Mission offices. More details are available at rt@keralatourism.org

Aim to empower families

