Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

14 agencies to manage food waste in Thiruvananthapuram

Mayor warns hotels of stern action if they allow unauthorised collectionMayor warns hotels of stern action if they allow unauthorised collection

Published: 12th July 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By  Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has entered into an agreement with 14 waste management agencies which will scientifically manage the food waste generated in the city. No other agency will be allowed to transport or dispose of food waste from hotels, residential complexes or any entity. 

An automated system will be in place soon, wherein one of the 14 agencies will be assigned to each ward. The hotels can depend only on these agencies for transporting waste.
“Unauthorised collection will be sternly dealt with. This can prevent the dumping of food waste into water bodies and other public spaces,” said Mayor V K Prasanth. 

Earlier, the civic body had launched a partly-automated model of sewage waste management system by which the service is provided by licensed agencies. With the model turning into a success, the corporation decided to extend it to food waste management as well.  

“With sewage being managed by licensed agencies, we could curb foul play in the sector. We aim to do the same by bringing licensed agencies for food waste management. Corporation officials visited the waste management centres of these agencies and only those who satisfied our parameters had been given licence. More agencies can come forward, but they need to fulfil the criteria and must have a scientific waste management system in place,” the Mayor added. As many as 19 agencies were selected by the corporation after they came forward seeking licences. Checks were carried out in their centres and all 19 were approved, but only 14 agencies have entered into an agreement with the civic body till date.
 
Set of rules
Besides having a scientific waste management system in place, the agencies should adhere to a set of rules while transporting waste.  The vehicles should be equipped with GPS, should be colour coded and the workers will have a uniform. The vehicle must be covered and the waste should be transported encased in drums. A facility to collect leachate should also be provided in the vehicle. 

“In the initial phase, we will not be insisting on colour coding of the vehicles. A few agencies are based in Tamil Nadu and we are addressing their concerns regarding colour coding. Once it is sorted out and the system falls in place, we will enforce colour coding as well,” said a corporation official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
food waste Thiruvananthapuram
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp