14 agencies to manage food waste in Thiruvananthapuram

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has entered into an agreement with 14 waste management agencies which will scientifically manage the food waste generated in the city. No other agency will be allowed to transport or dispose of food waste from hotels, residential complexes or any entity.

An automated system will be in place soon, wherein one of the 14 agencies will be assigned to each ward. The hotels can depend only on these agencies for transporting waste.

“Unauthorised collection will be sternly dealt with. This can prevent the dumping of food waste into water bodies and other public spaces,” said Mayor V K Prasanth.



Earlier, the civic body had launched a partly-automated model of sewage waste management system by which the service is provided by licensed agencies. With the model turning into a success, the corporation decided to extend it to food waste management as well.

“With sewage being managed by licensed agencies, we could curb foul play in the sector. We aim to do the same by bringing licensed agencies for food waste management. Corporation officials visited the waste management centres of these agencies and only those who satisfied our parameters had been given licence. More agencies can come forward, but they need to fulfil the criteria and must have a scientific waste management system in place,” the Mayor added. As many as 19 agencies were selected by the corporation after they came forward seeking licences. Checks were carried out in their centres and all 19 were approved, but only 14 agencies have entered into an agreement with the civic body till date.



Set of rules

Besides having a scientific waste management system in place, the agencies should adhere to a set of rules while transporting waste. The vehicles should be equipped with GPS, should be colour coded and the workers will have a uniform. The vehicle must be covered and the waste should be transported encased in drums. A facility to collect leachate should also be provided in the vehicle.



“In the initial phase, we will not be insisting on colour coding of the vehicles. A few agencies are based in Tamil Nadu and we are addressing their concerns regarding colour coding. Once it is sorted out and the system falls in place, we will enforce colour coding as well,” said a corporation official.