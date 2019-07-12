Cutting down gynaec units at WCH irks many

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision of the health department to cut down the gynaecology units at Women and Children's Hospital at Thycaud, has evoked criticism from various quarters. The hospital that had six gynaecological units will now have only four, as per a directive issued last week.

While the Health Department says the move was aimed at helping patients, hospital authorities think it might adversely affect the functioning of the hospital. 

“For the past 17 years, the hospital had functioned with six gynaecology units. But, last week we received a directive that the number of units has been reduced to four. The order was implemented from Monday,” said a hospital official. “However, we think more units might help provide better service,” he said.
As per the decision taken jointly by Health Minister K K Shailaja, health principal secretary Rajan Khobragade and director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Saritha R L, by reducing the units, the staff could be redeployed to the infertility clinic there. 
“Reducing the units will not affect the patients. This, in turn, will help provide more doctors to a unit,” said Dr Saritha R L. 

She added, “The hospital, at present, has around 18 obstetricians. When it had six units, a doctor had to handle only one OP a week. But, with the reduction of units, they will have to handle OP for two days a week. Also, the number of doctors in a unit could be increased.” 

Meanwhile, hospital sources agreed the new system might have been introduced for strengthening the infertility unit. The district unit of the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association said they will meet the minister to raise the issue. “When this came to our notice, we submitted a representation to the DHS to reconsider it. We are also planning to meet the minister with the demand,” said a KGMOA representative. 

However, V S Sivakumar MLA said the move is aimed at degrading the hospital, which was the first NABH-accredited Women and Child Hospital in South India. “If the redeployment has been done in the name of strengthening the infertility clinic, the government should have carried out it by creating more posts," said Sivakumar. 

500 deliveries 
every month
■ Around 320 to 350 cases are handled per day at the gynecology OP
■The average deliveries per month is around 500
■The average deliveries per year is around 5,000
■Authorities says that the reduction if units will only help degrade the hospital
■Three doctors had attended a single OP when there were six units
■Through reduction four or more 
doctors may have to attend a single OP
■The excess staff will be redeployed to the infertility clinic there

