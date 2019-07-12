Nabard to celebrate Foundation Day today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NABARD will celebrate its 38th Foundation Day at the regional office at 2.30 pm on Friday. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac will be the chief guest. R Srinivasan, chief general manager, NABARD, Kerala Regional Office, will preside over.

Various banks, branches and agencies will be presented with annual Self Help Group (SHG) awards for their contribution towards SHG and bank linkage programme during 2018-19.

Public sector banks, commercial banks, private sector banks, small finance banks, district central cooperative banks, branches of banks in public sector, private sector, Kerala Gramin Bank and PACS are being considered for the awards.

Further, KSCB and State Kudumbashree Mission along with three best Community Development Societies of Kudumbashree Mission will also be honoured.

The Finance Minister will also release a coffee table book on Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIDF). Performance Report of NABARD in Kerala during 2018-19 will also be released. Senior government officials and senior executives of banks will also attend the function.