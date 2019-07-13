Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cops clueless as MTech student goes missing

As per the statement of students on Karyavattom campus, Shyan was last seen entering the campus around 12.14 pm on Monday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mystery shrouds the missing of an MTech student of Government Engineering College, Thiruvananthapuram, from Monday. Shyan Padmanabhan, 27, went missing from the Karyavattom campus of Kerala University, on Monday. He was doing post-graduation in UTC aerospace system at the engineering college at Sreekariyam.

As per the statement of students on Karyavattom campus, Shyan was last seen entering the campus around 12.14 pm on Monday. He was wearing a check shirt and carrying a black American Tourister bag. The Kazhakoottam police have registered a man-missing case in connection with the incident. According to police, Shyan left his apartment around 10.30 am on Monday.

He was on his way to the library. When he didn’t come back, the relatives and friends raised suspicion. His mobile phone location was at Karyavattom campus, from Monday, 12.14 pm till Tuesday, around 5 pm. After that it got switched off. The mobile location was the same during the entire time.

“We could see him entering the campus in the CCTV footage. But we are yet to confirm the leaving time. He was wearing glasses and carrying a black American Tourister bag, a red water bottle, umbrella and a wallet. We are verifying the footage to ascertain whether he left the campus. It will take two to three days to go though the footage of CCTVs on the campus. We have also conducted a search at Hymavathi pond using scuba divers but could not find anything. So efforts are on to trace him,” said A Santhosh Kumar, Kazhakoottam SI.

Shyan is a native of Vadakara in Kozhikode. He studied in Gokulam Public School and NIT Calicut. Shyan’s sister and brother in law are working in Technopark. The city police have constituted a special team led by Kazhakoottam ACP R Anilkumar and have launched a probe into the incident.

Enigma continues
