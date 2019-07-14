Three held at Trivandrum airport for smuggling gold

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six passengers were held at Trivandrum International Airport by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers for smuggling three kilograms of gold. The carriers were apprehended by officials when they arrived here in an Air India flight from the Maldives during the early hours of Saturday.

As per DRI accounts, each carrier was carrying nearly 500 grams of gold in compound form in the rectum. The entire catch is worth around Rs 3 crore.“All the carriers hailed from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu. As the gold they carried was less, they were let off on bail after recording their arrest,” said a DRI officer.