Pozhiyoor harbour project moves at snail’s pace

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A lot can happen in two years. However, in the case of the fishing harbour at Pozhiyoor here, it is just the opposite. Announced in 2017, the project’s implementation has been hit owing to the laid-back approach adopted by the authorities concerned. Even initial studies have not been completed in the two years, while the investigation work of the project has been going on for almost a year.The project was included in the budget in 2018. Then, administrative sanction for `63 lakh was accorded for investigation work.

“We launched the initial work, including a social impact study. The project’s possible effect on environment, people and fish wealth require a detailed study,” said Neyyattinkara MLA KA Ansalan. “We are also ascertaining whether there are any additional requirements for the project, such as land not owned by the government. Once the report is submitted, the Harbour Engineering Department will conduct a preliminary model study,” he said. Ansalan said there was no intentional delay in the project’s implementation. “Previous experiences have taught us to be careful,” he said.

A lot to cover

So far, the ‘beach cross-section’, shoreline survey, pre-monsoon and post monsoon wave data collection and topographic survey for the project have been done. The investigation report is being prepared. After a tentative layout is prepared, the model will be sent to the Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune, for a detailed study and to receive expert opinion. Following this, an environmental impact study will be done. Once the project gets environmental clearance, a layout will be made. Only after preparing an environmental impact report can the project’s budget be finalised.“The process will take more time. Initially, work on the project got delayed as its location at Pozhiyoor was being debated. However, after a detailed report, it was decided Pozhiyoor was more feasible,” Ansalan said.

Who would benefit

A harbour at Pozhiyoor is likely to benefit fishers from Pozhiyoor, Poovar, Karimkulam, Kochuthura, Puthiyathura, Pallam and Pulluvila in Thiruvananthapuram.