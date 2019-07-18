Fruit trees to replace overgrown wilderness on Kariavattom campus

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of Shyan Padmanabhan, a College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET) student, was found on the Kariavattom campus more than a week after he went missing. It was identified as a case of suicide. A year ago, in another case of suicide, a body was discovered among the bushes on campus after a bad odour alerted the students. The incidents raise questions about the upkeep and maintenance of the campus which has become an overgrown forest and an isolated place.

Social Forestry Wing is partly responsible for the forest on the 350-acre campus. A project of theirs included planting acacia, a large genus of shrubs and trees. These trees grew in a wild manner and college departments have ground keepers to keep the premises habitable.

"We have heard the campus was a host to several fruit trees years ago. We plan to beautify the campus and are currently planting fruit trees for the purpose. We have sought permission from Social Forestry Wing to replace acacia trees and thorny bushes," said Sabu Joseph, department head, Environmental Sciences. He said efforts from students alone will not be able to solve this as the bushes are thorny and have grown to unmanageable levels.Stalin, student and union chairman of the college said: "The campus is vast. There are security officers to ensure the students do not access overgrown regions. They found the clues to the body."

Hymavathy Pond

The student's body was found a kilometre away from the Hymavathy Pond. The bushes around the pond, which is believed to be haunted by a woman, were cleared by the students and teachers. "We transformed the surroundings into a mini park with fruit trees, plants and pavements where students can relax around the pond," said Sabu.