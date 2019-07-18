Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

PSC, varsity irregularities akin to Vyapam scam, says Chennithala

Recent incidents at the University College had brought to the fore such irregularities which can be equated to the Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged anomalies in PSC recruitment and conduct of examinations by universities in the state. Recent incidents at the University College had brought to the fore such irregularities which can be equated to the Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

“An inquiry by the internal vigilance cell of PSC is a farce. Only a CBI probe can unearth the entire scam and bring to fore a statewide racket involved in it,” Chennithala said. In the wake of exam irregularities of University of Kerala coming to the fore, the Vice-Chancellor should step down, he demanded.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should resign from his post in the wake of his statement that police officers were leaking information to communal elements. Through his statement, the Chief Minister has admitted that he is a failure in controlling the Home Department and hence should step down.
“Never has so many atrocities and custodial killings happened in the state. The present situation is a result of over-politicisation of the police force and turning a section of officers as henchmen of the CPM,” Ramesh said.
    

