Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram gears up for Nishagandhi Monsoon Ragaas music festival

The festival brings a rare treat of classical and ethnic musical traditions of the sub-continent, featuring both vocalists and instrumentalists.

Published: 18th July 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Get ready to immerse in monsoon tunes as the Nishagandhi Monsoon Ragaas - the five-day music festival organised by Kerala Tourism Department - kicks off with a bamboo symphony by Unnikrishna Pakkanar followed by a concert by Chitravina N Ravikiran on Saturday. Seasoned musicians enlisted to regale the audience with stimulating performances make the evenings in the capital something special. 

The festival brings a rare treat of classical and ethnic musical traditions of the sub-continent, featuring both vocalists and instrumentalists. The venue is set to reverberate with performances of leading singers like ghazal maestro Jaswinder Singh.

Artists to feature at the festival are violinist Krishnaa Ajith and Carnatic vocalist Vidushi S Sowmya on Monday; Carnatic vocalist Anantha Sai A S and Grammy Award winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt (mohana veena) and Samrat Pandit Salil Bhatt (satwik veena) in a duet on Tuesday. Contemporary flute fusion by Rajesh Cherthala and a classical fusion band performance by ‘Shiva-The Musical Thunder’ led by Usthad Rafiq Khan (sitar)on Wednesday  mark the end of this year’s festival.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran told media persons here on Wednesday that along with Monsoon Ragas, Champions Boat League (CBL) organised by the Tourism Department from August 10 to November 1 is expected to boost tourist footfall this year. Tourism Secretary Rani George and Tourism Director P Bala Kiran were also present at the press conference.

Apart from promoting art and culture by organising events like Nishagandhi music festival, Kerala Tourism has also made bold initiatives in women’s empowerment through its Responsible Tourism Mission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nishagandhi Monsoon Ragaas Thiruvananthapuram music festival
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp