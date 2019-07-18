Thiruvananthapuram gears up for Nishagandhi Monsoon Ragaas music festival

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Get ready to immerse in monsoon tunes as the Nishagandhi Monsoon Ragaas - the five-day music festival organised by Kerala Tourism Department - kicks off with a bamboo symphony by Unnikrishna Pakkanar followed by a concert by Chitravina N Ravikiran on Saturday. Seasoned musicians enlisted to regale the audience with stimulating performances make the evenings in the capital something special.

The festival brings a rare treat of classical and ethnic musical traditions of the sub-continent, featuring both vocalists and instrumentalists. The venue is set to reverberate with performances of leading singers like ghazal maestro Jaswinder Singh.

Artists to feature at the festival are violinist Krishnaa Ajith and Carnatic vocalist Vidushi S Sowmya on Monday; Carnatic vocalist Anantha Sai A S and Grammy Award winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt (mohana veena) and Samrat Pandit Salil Bhatt (satwik veena) in a duet on Tuesday. Contemporary flute fusion by Rajesh Cherthala and a classical fusion band performance by ‘Shiva-The Musical Thunder’ led by Usthad Rafiq Khan (sitar)on Wednesday mark the end of this year’s festival.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran told media persons here on Wednesday that along with Monsoon Ragas, Champions Boat League (CBL) organised by the Tourism Department from August 10 to November 1 is expected to boost tourist footfall this year. Tourism Secretary Rani George and Tourism Director P Bala Kiran were also present at the press conference.

Apart from promoting art and culture by organising events like Nishagandhi music festival, Kerala Tourism has also made bold initiatives in women’s empowerment through its Responsible Tourism Mission.