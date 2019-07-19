Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A day well spent at Vellayani

The serene countryside atmosphere of Vellayani Lake with its blooming lotuses  offers numerous retreat spots for tourists along the shore

Published: 19th July 2019 06:24 AM

Amaranthus bordering paddy crops at Punchakkari

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vellayani is the biggest freshwater lake in Thiruvananthapuram district. It lies 11 kilometres away from the city. Starting from Punchakkari, the lake offers numerous retreat spots for tourists along its shore. Thousands of migratory and native birds can be seen here all year round. The place is often visited by bird watchers. And this time of the year, thousands of blooming lotuses add to the place's charm.

In Punchakkari, a bund road separates the lake from agricultural land. A stroll or ride through this one-and-half-kilometre stretch is sure to rejuvenate a worn-out mind. You will see lush saplings of amaranthus being cultivated. The red and green amaranthus gently swaying in the breeze bordering paddy crops is a sight for sore eyes. You can also get your hands on some freshly harvested greens being sold by farmers by the road at sunrise and sundown.

As you make your way through the shoreline of the lake, you will reach the gorgeous Vellayani Lake viewpoint lying almost 15 kilometres away from the town near Kakkamoola. From the bridge, the lake can be seen in all its glory.

The Kireedam bridge across Kannukali stream is a popular spot. Featured in Mohanlal's super hit movie Kireedam around 27 years ago, the bridge still draws visitors.

“As the place is very picturesque, it witnesses a fair share of TV serial and wedding album shoots. Last year during the floods, the land was underwater. Now, the bund road is being widened which will allow bigger vehicles to enter. There are not many buses passing through the stretch though,” said Saju, a local.
One can reach Punchakkari by auto or bus from Thiruvallom or Karumam near Kaimanam. The nearest bus stop is the only avenue of public transport. However, personal vehicles or autos rickshaws are the ideal modes of transport. Auto drivers may charge steeper fares owing to the poor condition of the road near the wetland. The Agricultural College in Vellayani is barely a kilometre away from the lake viewpoint.
The serene countryside atmosphere is ideal for a well-spent picnic. You can spend many hours bewitched by the soothing allure of the place and not be bored. There are benches on the shore and a lone ice cream cart at the viewpoint. Pack yourself a hearty on-the-go food or go nadan by trying the dishes at Punchakkari Toddy Shop.

Must see
The blooming lotuses in the Vellayani Lake are the primary attraction this season. The place is also popular among bird watchers. Paddy and amaranthus fields at Punchakkari are a sight for sore eyes. The Kireedam bridge across Kannukali stream is another popular spot.

