Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A fortress of crime

Despite its rich history, University College has always been a hotbed of crimes, a  result of its divisive student politics

Published: 20th July 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

University College wears a deserted look after the student stabbing incident Vincent Pulickal

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent stabbing incident in University College could be the tip of an iceberg. As per police records, a culture of violence has been prevailing in the campus for a while. T'Puram Express looks into crimes that involve University College students in the past four years.
Since 2016, 12 cases were registered by the public, students, staff, out of which eight criminal cases pertain to tussles between student unions. 

They were registered at the Cantonment police station, under whose jurisdiction the college falls. The accused were activists affiliated with the Students' Federation of India (SFI). 
As per data from the District Crime Records Bureau, the first case in connection with University College student politics, was registered in May 2016 after the LDF Government came to power. The complainants belonged to the Kerala Students Union (KSU). 

Seven cases have been filed against SFI, four against KSU, and one each against Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and Youth Congress. Incidents related to these cases occured at the college and General Hospital premises, Palayam, Kerala University office, Cantonment police station to the Secretariat. 
The latest case was registered on Wednesday against MSF. Cases registered include attempt to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty. 
A few cases were registered for organising a protest in front of University office, creating traffic congestion, forcing entry into the vice-chancellor's office and staging a protest in front of the police station.

Backdrop
In a clash between two groups on the campus recently, Akhil Chandran, a third-year BA Political Science student, was seriously injured. 
The issue began when Akhil, an active member of the SFI, was noticed singing on the campus with his friends by another SFI faction. 
Akhil was asked to get inside the classroom by the group. The tiff resulted in Akhil getting stabbed.
In the aftermath of the incident, a bunch of answer sheets was found from the residence of one of the accused which aggravated the issue further. 

IPC Sections under which cases were filed            
143 (Unlawful assembly)      
147 (Rioting)    
148  (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon)     
149  (Unlawful assembly in prosecution of the
 common object of that assembly)    
341  (Wrongful restraint)    
294(b) (Sings, recites or utters any obscene song, 
ballad or words, in or near any public place)     
323  (Voluntarily causing hurt)     
308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide)     
324  (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means)     
342 (Wrongful confinement)     
283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation)     
427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees)     
506 (Criminal intimidation)     
307 (Attempt to murder)     
451 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable)     
353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public 
servant from discharge of his duty)     
332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty)     

History wrecked
University College, once known for its rich history and heritage, is now infamous for its divisive student politics. The tussle between student unions has disrupted the functioning of the college. Since 2016, twelve criminal cases pertaining to flouting law and order were registered at the Cantonment police station, under whose jurisdiction the college falls. 

Divisive student politics
As per data from the District Crime Records Bureau, the first case in connection with University College student politics in the last four years, was registered in May 2016 after the LDF Government came to power. The complainants belonged to the Kerala Students Union (KSU). Since 2016, 12 cases were registered by the public, students, staff and students unions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala University crime student politics SFI
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp