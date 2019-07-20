A fortress of crime

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent stabbing incident in University College could be the tip of an iceberg. As per police records, a culture of violence has been prevailing in the campus for a while. T'Puram Express looks into crimes that involve University College students in the past four years.

Since 2016, 12 cases were registered by the public, students, staff, out of which eight criminal cases pertain to tussles between student unions.

They were registered at the Cantonment police station, under whose jurisdiction the college falls. The accused were activists affiliated with the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

As per data from the District Crime Records Bureau, the first case in connection with University College student politics, was registered in May 2016 after the LDF Government came to power. The complainants belonged to the Kerala Students Union (KSU).

Seven cases have been filed against SFI, four against KSU, and one each against Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and Youth Congress. Incidents related to these cases occured at the college and General Hospital premises, Palayam, Kerala University office, Cantonment police station to the Secretariat.

The latest case was registered on Wednesday against MSF. Cases registered include attempt to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

A few cases were registered for organising a protest in front of University office, creating traffic congestion, forcing entry into the vice-chancellor's office and staging a protest in front of the police station.

Backdrop

In a clash between two groups on the campus recently, Akhil Chandran, a third-year BA Political Science student, was seriously injured.

The issue began when Akhil, an active member of the SFI, was noticed singing on the campus with his friends by another SFI faction.

Akhil was asked to get inside the classroom by the group. The tiff resulted in Akhil getting stabbed.

In the aftermath of the incident, a bunch of answer sheets was found from the residence of one of the accused which aggravated the issue further.

IPC Sections under which cases were filed

143 (Unlawful assembly)

147 (Rioting)

148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon)

149 (Unlawful assembly in prosecution of the

common object of that assembly)

341 (Wrongful restraint)

294(b) (Sings, recites or utters any obscene song,

ballad or words, in or near any public place)

323 (Voluntarily causing hurt)

308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide)

324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means)

342 (Wrongful confinement)

283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation)

427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees)

506 (Criminal intimidation)

307 (Attempt to murder)

451 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable)

353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public

servant from discharge of his duty)

332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty)

History wrecked

