Drains, roads in Thampanoor, Thakaraparambu choke on garbage

The Thampanoor area in the city is choking on plastic waste, especially the Mosque Lane and the surroundings of RMS auto stand.

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 06:36 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thampanoor area in the city is choking on plastic waste, especially the Mosque Lane and the surroundings of RMS auto stand. The auto-rickshaw drivers at the auto stand have been complaining of public defecation and the foul smell emanating from the pile of garbage.
The drivers say it has been difficult to park their auto-rickshaws because of the piled-up waste. “For the past month, the waste has not been removed," says Venu K K, who has been an auto-rickshaw driver at the RMS for 30 years now.

Adding to this disturbing scenario is a drain next to the garbage pile. "The plastic waste from the drain was removed using a JCB and was dumped in the pile. While a part of this was removed by the corporation, the collection has stopped. The garbage pile is also a cause of nuisance for those commuting the busy Thampanoor Road. “This is the heart of the city and many tourists frequent the place. It is high time the authorities concerned clean up the area. And waste management in the city should be made more effective," said Vijay S, an automobile engineer. Similarly, the drain at the Mosque Lane has also become an eyesore. "People who reach the mosque complain of the foul smell from the drain. Though we had given a complaint to the Corporation six months ago, nothing has been done so far," said Haja Mynudeen, manager of Thampanoor Juma Masjid.

Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar said the garbage issue will be resolved soon.The Amayizhanjan canal stretch in Thakaraparambu is another place that has eluded the eye of the corporation.“Instead of just catching people who dump waste into the drain, the corporation should install waste bins," said Sunil Kumar, an owner of a nearby mobile shop.

The first phase of cleaning the Amayizhanjan Thodu is being undertaken at the Rajaji Nagar Colony.
"It is a project worth Rs 50 lakh. If the stretch near Amayizhanjan canal is included in the project, it will be cleaned this year itself," said Rakhi.

