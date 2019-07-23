Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Teachers should mentor students: Pinarayi Vijayan

The Chief Minister directed that the mid-day meal programme for students should be properly monitored so that it could ensure meals for all beneficiaries.

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | IANS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: School teachers should be instructed to give special attention to students so that they could understand their problems, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was reviewing the General Education Rejuvenation Mission at a high-level meeting here on Monday. The Chief Minister accepted the suggestion to make teacher-student ratio 1:24 in primary schools, 1:29 in high schools, 1:28 in higher secondary schools and 1:14 in vocational higher secondary schools.

“Teachers should act as mentors of students. They should understand the behavioural changes in them. Some might have issues in their home. It is the teacher’s duty to understand and solve the issues by collecting details from them. It will reduce the mental stress of students to a greater extent. Similarly, a system should be in place to improve the level of children,” the Chief Minister said. Education sector in the state will become completely digital by October. Classrooms became hi-tech under the supervision of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). 4,752 high schools, HSSs and VHSEs were made hi-tech. Hi-tech labs have started functioning from Classes I to VII,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed that the mid-day meal programme for students should be properly monitored so that it could ensure meals for all beneficiaries. “Improvement of physical infrastructure of schools is  progressing. The education sector in the state has registered major achievements compared to other states as per the survey conducted by the National Achievement Survey and Niti Ayog Survey. This should be sustained in the coming years,” he said.

General Education Minister C Raveendranath , Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Mission Co-ordinator Cheriyan Philip, Principal Secretary Jaithilak, General Education Secretary A Shahjahan, V S Senthil, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Director of General Education Jeevan Babu, KITE Vice-chairman Anvar Sadath, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan project director A P Kuttykrishnan and SCERT director J Prasad attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp