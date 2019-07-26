Go greener with this YouTuber

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: How often do you think about carrying a paper or steel straw instead of a plastic one while you visit a juice shop? Or do you think how to dispose of your old smartphone or if the plastic lid from your coffee cup is recyclable? For most people, it doesn’t get any further than this. But, there are a few who have made thinking about trash an essential part of their life. Nayana Premnath is one such low-waste enthusiast who is inspiring people to try a low-waste lifestyle on their own.

Nayana, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, lives in Bengaluru and used to be a beauty blogger. She used to promote all the trending fashion, right from makeup accessories to the latest clothing styles. At the beginning of 2019, she had a change of mind and thought of practicing a low-waste lifestyle.

“Although I started promoting a low-waste lifestyle journey, I wasn’t aware of the whole aspects of this lifestyle. I still haven’t fully converted yet, but I’m learning new things every day and try to incorporate it into my daily life, whenever possible,” says Nayana, who also calls herself an ‘Eco-YouTuber’.

Nayana has tuned her mindset towards living an intentional and purposeful life. She has been spreading awareness about reducing one’s carbon footprint to reverse the destruction that has already been done to the environment.

Nayana practices low-waste living, self-empowerment, body positivity, productivity, ethical fashion, self-care and organic skincare.She says, “A lot of people follow a green lifestyle these days. But, the trend needs to grow. I want more of them to realise the need for such a lifestyle and methods they can adopt to follow it.” Nayana usually posts all the videos related to sustainable living on her website www.nayanapremnath.com.

In a move to promote a sustainable lifestyle, Nayana recently did a video promoting menstrual cup and the basic thoughts one needs to keep in mind while considering to switch to a menstrual cup.“Even before doing the video on the menstrual cup, I received good feedback from my viewers who follow my website. Through the video, I wanted people to understand the importance of using a menstrual cup and it became an instant hit.” Another area that Nayana focus is on body positivity.

“I was subject to body shaming most of the time as I was skinny. So, focusing on body positivity will help people in feeling good about themselves and boosts their confidence.”Nayana is conducting a session on low-waste lifestyle on Saturday in the city, where she will speak about implementing the lifestyle using eco-friendly products and tell people to be mindful while using certain products that harm the environment.