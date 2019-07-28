Ex-servicemen to be roped in for managing waste

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Suchitwa Mission would organise a series of meetings of ex-servicemen organisations, which are interested in waste management, in association with Sainik Welfare Officers of various districts.

The meetings have been called to extend the waste management initiatives carried out by the Ex-Servicemen Charitable Trust in Idukki to other districts.

District-level office-bearers of ex-servicemen organisations and representatives of Kerala Scrap Merchants Association, Sainik Welfare Department and Suchitwa Mission would participate.

The project aims at roping in the services of ex-servicemen in setting up waste treatment units in all the districts with a special focus on solid waste, said Mir Mohammed Ali, executive director, Suchitwa Mission.

Meetings’ schedule

In Kozhikode on August 3 for Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

In Ernakulam on August 17 for Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Alappuzha

In Thiruvananthapuram on August 31 for Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram