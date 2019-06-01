Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Amrita varsity signs pact with National Institute of Rural Development

Mata Amritanandamayi Devi honoured the occasion and wished the MoU came out as a significant social impact initiative for rural India.

Published: 01st June 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

An MoU signed between the Amrita University and Rural Development Ministry in the presence of Venkatrangan (Vice-Chancellor, Amrita University), Kamal Bijlani, (Head, E-Learning Research Lab, Amrita University), Amma (Chancellor, Amrita University)and Dr WR Reddy (Director General, NIRDPR)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a move to cooperate in areas including e-leaning, skill development, rural technologies, sanitation, energy conservation and outreach programmes, the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD-PR) have signed an MoU on Friday. The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD-PR), an autonomous organisation under the Union Ministry of Rural Development, is a premier national centre of excellence in rural development and Panchayati Raj.

Mata Amritanandamayi Devi honoured the occasion and wished the MoU came out as a significant social impact initiative for rural India. NIRD-PR Director General W R Reddy said, “NIRD-PR’s reach in rural areas, when combined with compassionate research and rural technologies of Amrita varsity can bring major transformation in the rural landscape of India.”

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Vice Chancellor Venkat Rangan said, “Amrita’s unique Live-in-Labs programme require students to go to rural areas and build research-based solutions.” Live-in-Labs is a credit-based academic programme that provides multidisciplinary experiential learning which breaks classroom and lab barriers by practically applying learned theory in real-world.  Live-in-Labs has implemented more than 150 projects in 21 states across India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp