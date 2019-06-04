Thiruvananthapuram: Techies fall ill after drinking water from restaurant

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dozens of techies suffered food poisoning at a busy restaurant near Technopark, Kazhakootam here. Quoting victims, Satheesh, food forum convenor of Prathidhwani, a socio-cultural organisation of Technopark employees, said people who visited the restaurant Monsoon Days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday were affected by food poisoning.

Ajith Vava, manager of the restaurant, said contaminated water was the cause of the incident.“The electric water purifier attached to the storage tank was damaged in lightning. It was detected only after the first victim approached us on Friday,” he said.

“We immediately closed the restaurant and alerted the Corporation’s health wing. We will reopen after rectifying the water filter and a laboratory test of the water. Food is not suspected to be the cause as almost all visitors who had different dishes, and our staff, were affected,” he added.

The health wing of the corporation said it inspected the unit on Sunday after receiving a phone call and SMS. “The restaurant will be allowed to reopen only after ensuring the water’s quality,” said Anoop Roy, health inspector of City Corporation.

Jino Chiramel, an employee of Quest Global, was part of a 35-member team from his office who had a dinner party at the restaurant last Thursday.“By Saturday morning, all except four persons, were sick. Vomiting, loose motion, fever, headache and body pain were the common symptoms,” he said.

Jino also raised suspicion over blaming the water quality, since a 12-member team of another company who visited the restaurant earlier last week had a similar experience.