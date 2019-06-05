Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, road ends here! Reroute your schedules

With the Kazhakoottam Highway closed for the next six months, T'Puram Express takes a look at the difficulties faced by the public

Kazhakoottam elevated highway work progressing near Technopark on Tuesday  B P Deepu

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Kazhakoottam Highway closing on Thursday for the elevated highway project, the public is confused about the transportation schedule in the next six months. 
Techies have already identified shortcuts to reach office on time. 

"I live in Pettah. Earlier I used to travel by car. After the trial run, I've switched to two-wheeler as it is less time consuming and more convenient," said Bipi Mohan, senior consultant, UST Global. He also said the traffic snarls beside Mar Gregorios Memorial Central Public School blocks vehicles incoming from Akkulam. 

Anjana C, a Kazhakoottam resident shared her experience of missing the bus back home after the new traffic pattern came into implementation. "I was unaware about the route of the bus to Kollam. Few buses refuse to halt even for a minute citing roadblock. Rickshaw drivers take advantage and charge a double fare for short trips," she said. 

Meanwhile, hoteliers and shopkeepers along the stretch are worried as there is no parking slot available for customers. Safa Marwa, store in charge, Le Arabia, Kazhakoottam said since the service road has become a no-parking zone they were forced to open a parking slot for customers and for online food delivery boys to park their vehicles. 

Satheesh S Lal, store manager of 3 M Car Care on NH Bypass pointed out the vehicles which crossed through the bypass road have to take a U-turn from the Technopark gate to reach the service road which makes it an additional 2 km drive. "There's no parking space now. It takes five to ten minutes to park a car, in comparison to the two minutes previously," he said.

Meanwhile, the city police rejected these statements. City police commissioner Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin said that no parking slot has been occupied or modified in view of the diversions. "Vehicles used to be parked on the service roads earlier. We considered the issue in advance. Arrangements are currently made for a parking slot," he said. The trial run on Monday has been a success and the city police are confident of ensuring a smooth ride.

Traffic Diversions

Vehicles from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram have to take the service road from Kazhakoottam Bypass junction on the left side

Vehicles from Chackai to Technopark have to take the service road on the left from Attinkuzhy (both service roads are one way)

Vehicles from Chackai to Technopark have to take the left on to service road and take U-turn at Kazhakoottam Bypass Junction and move to the left to take the service road on the left side
Entry and exit to Technopark will be through three gates - Main gate, TCS gate and Phase 3 gate
Heavy vehicles to Technopark from Kazhakoottam Junction have to take a turn to Sreekaryam road and enter/exit through Technopark rear gate

Heavy vehicles from Chackai to Kollam have to take a left from Attinkuzhy, Pallinada, Kazhakoottam and join the NH

Vehicles from Kollam to Medical College can take Bypass Junction- Sreekaryam road to MC or Bypass Junction-Chavadimukku-Akkulam-MC

Vehicles coming from Airport from Kollam side have to take a right from Vetturoad Junction have to move via Coastal road-Thumba-Veli-Shankhumugham -Airport

During peak hours: 8 am - 10 am and 4 pm - 7 pm
Vehicles from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram
Vetturoad-Kattaikonam-Chempazhanthi-Sreekaryam road
Vehicles coming to Thiruvananthapuram through MC road should avoid Pothencode-Kazhakoottam roadVehicles coming to Medical College should use Pothencode-Kattaikonam-Sreekaryam route

Change In Bus Stops  
Buses from Sreekaryam to Thiruvananthapuram will stop 50 metres ahead in front of DNM Furnishing
Buses from Kollam side will stop at Motor Plaza
Buses towards Thiruvananthapuram from Pothencode will stop near Margin Free Market 

