A lush expanse where sea meets the backwaters

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Only a narrow sandbank separates the Arabian Sea from Neyyar river, at Pozhikkara in Poovar. Once the monsoon hits, the little stretch of land will disappear as the sea meets the backwaters. Already, with the monsoon barely setting in, the waves reach so far up the shore that the sea kisses the backwaters at various spots along the beach. The 'Pozhi' in Pozhikkara itself alludes to the sandbank between them which disappears in monsoon.

A lesser known spot among tourists, there is hardly a crowd of visitors. The place is mostly peppered with locals trickling in with families for a quite balmy evening. The sea itself, however, is far from tranquil. The waves are harsh and intense hitting the beach with gusto. The unpredictable nature of the sea beseeches one to remain safe. On the shore, there are two buildings made of boulder constructed as part of a government project to promote martial arts.

Now left deserted, the structures add to the charm and mystique of the place. The serene backwaters against the backdrop of a turbulent sea render a starkly polarising aura making Pozhikkara an ideal spot for an evening stroll.

One notices rubbish strewn across the sandbank, mostly washed ashore by the sea or the backwaters. A boating service starting from Rs 500 will takes visitors on a half hour ride around the Poovar island. Horseback riding is another activity one can avail of.

There are guards managing the tourists where the sea is rough and the beach police station is also located a few metres away. Public transportation is infrequent and scarce, not many autos ply to and fro. Apart from an ice cream cart and a popcorn shop, avenues for food are also limited.

Attractions

Horseback riding

Boating

How to reach

One kilometre from Poovar junction

Nearest bus station : 1 km away

Other attractions nearby

Kovalam beach

Vizhinjam