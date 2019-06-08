Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Drugs department ‘PROUD’

Collection boxes installed in the city for unused or expired drugs have met with good response

As part of the first phase of the project, 18 collection boxes were placed

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Very often, people try to dispose unused drugs unscientifically which ultimately lead to harmful effects on human health and the environment. As the first step towards finding a permanent solution to this problem, the State Drugs Department has decided to install 100 collection boxes across the city. Around 18 collection boxes were placed in the medical shops in front of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College which has received good feedback from the public. 

A first-of-its-kind initiative, 'PROUD', a programme on the removal of unused drugs by the State Drugs Department is done in association with the All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association (AKCDA).“Often people do not utilise the medicine take-back options. The unused medicines disposed unscientifically in water bodies or burnt, adds to air and water pollution. Our mission was to find a permanent solution to the issue.

As part of the first phase of the project, we had placed 18 boxes at the Medical College and people have been able to utilise the facility. It has only been a month and the boxes are almost full,” said Ravi S Menon, state drugs controller. On World Environment Day, another set of 20 collection boxes were placed in the Medical College.

AKCDA is in-charge of setting up the collection boxes and its maintenance. People can dispose capsules, ointments, dry syrups and tablets. “The collection boxes will be emptied by agencies such as Kudumbasree to prevent recycling of medicines. To keep a tab on the efficient use of the facility, the collection boxes have been labelled so the authorities can track the shop from which the product has been brought,” said Ravi. More places are being identified by the drugs department.

As part of extending the initiative, two collection boxes will be kept in medical shops at Statue and seven collection boxes at THE General Hospital. The state drugs controller said collection boxes will be kept in medical shops in Vellayambalam and Kowdiar after responses received. “We plan to introduce more collection boxes in the General hospital as people have requested for the facility,” said Ravi. The department also plan to introduce the facility in government complexes.

