‘Reduce trans fat and live long’  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The non-compliance from the part of people to switch to a healthy lifestyle is increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, observed a workshop on Hypertension Management and Elimination of Trans Fatty Acids in Kerala. With the state having the highest prevalence of hypertensive heart disease in the country, the health experts who attended the workshop have called for the need to adopt the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet.  

“While talking about the high prevalence of non-communicable diseases, the threat posed by trans fatty acids and hypertension should also have to be discussed. The state is the first in the country to acknowledge that trans fat is indeed a public health issue,” said Rathan Kelkar, Food Safety Commissioner.

