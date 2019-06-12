Inquiry into formation of potholes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has ordered an inquiry into the reasons behind the formation of potholes on the Ulloor-Medical College Junction Road just a few months post the maintenance work.

KSHRC chairman Justice Antony Dominic has directed the managing director of the Kerala Road Fund Board to inquire into the reasons and submit a report within three weeks.“Maintenance work on the road was carried just four months ago. However, the stretch has around 15 ‘deadly potholes’ now,” Dominic said.

The order came following a complaint filed by social activist P K Raju, which said Road Fund Board had turned a deaf ear to people’s demands to repair the potholes before the monsoon. The complainant said the water-filled potholes were turning into a death trap for two-wheeler riders.

“Some major hospitals are located along the stretch. Due to the bad condition of the roads, traffic blocks have become routine, which is preventing ambulances to reach the hospitals in time. To make matters worse, authorities have diverted the traffic along the Kazhakoottam national highway to this stretch owing to the construction activities going on there,” said Raju.