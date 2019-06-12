Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Soon, e-autos to grace Thiruvananthapuram roads

The increase in vehicle density which has resulted in the rising air pollution has become a matter of concern.

Published: 12th June 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Representational picture

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The increase in vehicle density which has resulted in rising air pollution has become a matter of concern. With the aim of making public transport more environment-friendly, the city corporation is all set to launch e-autos which will start plying on city roads from next month. The e-autos are being implemented under the 'Low Carbon Ananthapuri' initiative of the Smart City project of the corporation. 

In the first phase of the project, 50 e-autos will be launched and the project will take off from Thampanoor on a trial basis. The city corporation will implement e-autos in 10 spots identified in the city. J2 crore has been set apart for introducing the e-autos under the Smart City project. "We considered introducing e-autos which is inexpensive and environment-friendly to reduce pollution," said Mayor V K Prasanth. The long-term aim of the project is to convert all autorickshaws in the city into electric autos, he said.

The corporation plans to introduce e-autos in several phases. Women from Kudumbashree units will be employed as auto drivers. Adequate number of battery charging points will also be set up in different parts of the city to charge the e-autos. As e-autos run on electrically-charged batteries, more charging points are required for the purpose. 

Besides being environment-friendly, the corporation authorities said the steady rise in the fuel costs will not affect the autorickshaw drivers if they convert to e-autos."There are many complaints regarding the increase in auto fares and autorickshaw drivers not following the meter. The fare of the e-autos is expected to be much lower when compared to autorickshaws that run on petrol," said a corporation official. Upon the success of the project in the first phase, the city corporation will accordingly introduce more electric autos in the city.

Phase I
In the first phase of the project, 50 e-autos will be launched and the project will take off from Thampanoor on a trial basis. The city corporation will implement e-autos in 10 spots.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
e-autos Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp