Thiruvananthapuram under grip of fever

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 1,549 cases of fever were reported in the district since the past three days along with two cases of dengue. However, incidents of leptospirosis and scrub typhus are on a decline. Manampoor, Vamanapuram, Kilimanoor and Kesavapuram have been identified as high fever risk areas. "We have implemented various programmes including prevention methods in these areas," said Dr P P Preetha, district medical officer (DMO).

In the wake of rising fever cases detected in the district, hospitals have been equipped with separate fever clinics, isolation and fever wards. Hospitals have been asked to stop crowds gathering near OP and wards to reduce the risk of being in contact with an infected person. "We will soon monitor facilities in all hospitals to ensure the smooth functioning of implementation," said the DMO.

According to the data provided by Directorate of Health Services, the number of leptospirosis and scrub typhus cases was on the rise in May. But it decreased in June. "The cases of water-bound diseases can increase in the coming days. Thus, people should be cautious while being exposed to water," she said.

However, the DMO has asked to not worry about the recent dengue deaths. "One victim was alcoholic with chronic liver disease. The public does not have to panic as hospitals are prepared to fight against dengue," she said.

The district medical office has released information regarding further monsoon cleaning. Water clogging due to the improper maintenance of drainage can result in an increase in water-bound diseases.

Therefore garbage dumping in private and public space must be avoided. Also, the source reduction methods must be carried out on a regular basis to prevent mosquito breeding to reduce the outbreak dengue.