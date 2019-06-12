Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram under grip of fever

Cases of fever reported in the district are on the rise with the arrival of monsoon

Published: 12th June 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

As many as 1,549 cases of fever were reported in the district

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 1,549 cases of fever were reported in the district since the past three days along with two cases of dengue. However, incidents of leptospirosis and scrub typhus are on a decline. Manampoor, Vamanapuram, Kilimanoor and Kesavapuram have been identified as high fever risk areas. "We have implemented various programmes including prevention methods in these areas," said Dr P P Preetha, district medical officer (DMO).

 In the wake of rising fever cases detected in the district, hospitals have been equipped with separate fever clinics, isolation and fever wards. Hospitals have been asked to stop crowds gathering near OP and wards to reduce the risk of being in contact with an infected person. "We will soon monitor facilities in all hospitals to ensure the smooth functioning of implementation," said the DMO.

According to the data provided by Directorate of Health Services, the number of leptospirosis and scrub typhus cases was on the rise in May. But it decreased in June. "The cases of water-bound diseases can increase in the coming days. Thus, people should be cautious while being exposed to water," she said.
However, the DMO has asked to not worry about the recent dengue deaths. "One victim was alcoholic with chronic liver disease. The public does not have to panic as hospitals are prepared to fight against dengue," she said.

The district medical office has released information regarding further monsoon cleaning.  Water clogging due to the improper maintenance of drainage can result in an increase in water-bound diseases. 
Therefore garbage dumping in private and public space must be avoided. Also, the source reduction methods must be carried out on a regular basis to prevent mosquito breeding to reduce the outbreak dengue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram  viral fever fever

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp