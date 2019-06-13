Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Countering powerful mishaps linemen get safety tips

With heavy rains lashing the city and KSEB employees on the move to repair electric wires, the department is set to ensure employees follow safety rules

Published: 13th June 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

A KSEB worker engaged in work at Rajaji Nagar in the cityB P Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite efforts by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to ensure the safety of its employees, there has been a rise in electrical mishaps which involve KSEB staff. Accidents due to falls from electric poles have increased. A board staffer and six contract staffers were severely injured in electrical setbacks which occurred this year. Compared to the previous year, about 26 KSEB employees have been victims to electrical accidents.

According to the statistics available with the KSEB, a total of 36 people were electrocuted in 2019. Last year, a contract staffer died after lightning struck him whilst he was completing maintenance work on an electric post in Nemom. Another staffer fell to his death from an electric pole in Shoranur. Although a safety kit was issued to the line staff under the 'Safety Plan' of the KSEB, the authorities said the safety measures are unheeded, thereby increasing the number of electrical mishaps. 

“The on-field staff are given instructions on a regular basis so that they take measures to avoid such mishaps. Despite the efforts, accidents continue to occur which might be due to negligence. However, if the staffs take enough preventive measures, such accidents can be reduced to some extent,” said R Suku, chief safety commissioner, KSEB.

Each safety kit comprises 14 pieces of equipment designed for their safety which includes a  helmet, gloves, safety belt, jacket, safety shoes, raincoat, jacket, LT Tester and LT earth rod. This fully-equipped safety kit has been distributed to all line staff across the electrical section offices. Each kit costs D20,000. Although KSEB had decided to make safety belts mandatory for the staff during maintenance works, it was noticed they staff involved in accidents were not wearing the belt. 

The chief safety commissioner also said they have a safety wing for safety management. To ensure staff safety, the KSEB'S IT wing have developed a mobile app 'Smart' which can be accessed by KSEB employees and helps streamline work authorised by the KSEB's distribution wing.This application has also been designed with the aim of reducing workplace accidents. Moreover, the app also helps in recording instructions received from the staff.

