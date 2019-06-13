Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fishers stare in despair as sea devours four more houses

The community blames the government for turning a blind eye to their fate

Published: 13th June 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

A woman views the wreckage of a dilapidated house affected by the rough seas | Vincent Pulickal

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Beroma Edwin hasn’t slept peacefully for long. Her eleven-year-old daughter Vidhya Edwin who suffers from epileptic seizures has been confined to a narrow room in their dilapidated house, standing fragile and shattered against the rough seas. “Water seeps during rains, reptiles creep in frequently and we have got no place to go,” she says. Beroma cannot leave the child alone as she cannot walk, talk or eat by herself.

The seven-member family cannot move to the rehabilitation centre as Vidhya needs separate room and care. “She screams and shouts at times making it troublesome for others. Hence moving to a rehabilitation centre, is beyond imagination. There is not even a single house available on rent at affordable rate,” she added.

68-year-old Francis is bedridden as he’s partially paralysed for the past two-and-a-half years. He lives with his wife Alphonsa Francis in the six-member family. “It is not possible to stay in the rehabilitation centre as attending to my husband’s basic needs become challenging. Also, we cannot afford to pay huge rents,” says Alphonsa. 

Beroma’s and Alphonsa’s are among the many families, victims of sea erosion at Valiyathura coast for the last 7-8 years, that have been left in the lurch. With the sea erosion worsening over the years, the people, who have been living here for many years, are broken. Though aware of the imminent calamity, they wait for government aid. They stay in the half shattered houses refusing to empty it as the sea continues to lash out. 

With four more houses taken away by the sea in the past three days, the fishers here stare at the horizon hopelessly. The houses of Jaisal Jerry, Jenova David, Margaret Albert and Bindhu Edison were completely destroyed by Wednesday. The community complains about the government inaction in setting up sea wall. “We have been asking the Major Irrigation Department to implement the project as soon as possible for the past few months. The department had installed clay sacks on the coast a month ago, but those can’t even prevent small waves. Our pleas to save our homes went in vain,” said Justin Victalis, a resident. 

Worsening scenario
With the sea erosion worsening over the years, the people, who have been living here for many years, are broken.
Though aware of the imminent calamity, they wait for government aid
The community complains about the government inaction in setting up the sea wall
As an immediate action, the Major Irrigation Department has ordered to arrange clay sacks on the coast from Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fishermen monsoon rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp