Fishers stare in despair as sea devours four more houses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Beroma Edwin hasn’t slept peacefully for long. Her eleven-year-old daughter Vidhya Edwin who suffers from epileptic seizures has been confined to a narrow room in their dilapidated house, standing fragile and shattered against the rough seas. “Water seeps during rains, reptiles creep in frequently and we have got no place to go,” she says. Beroma cannot leave the child alone as she cannot walk, talk or eat by herself.

The seven-member family cannot move to the rehabilitation centre as Vidhya needs separate room and care. “She screams and shouts at times making it troublesome for others. Hence moving to a rehabilitation centre, is beyond imagination. There is not even a single house available on rent at affordable rate,” she added.

68-year-old Francis is bedridden as he’s partially paralysed for the past two-and-a-half years. He lives with his wife Alphonsa Francis in the six-member family. “It is not possible to stay in the rehabilitation centre as attending to my husband’s basic needs become challenging. Also, we cannot afford to pay huge rents,” says Alphonsa.

Beroma’s and Alphonsa’s are among the many families, victims of sea erosion at Valiyathura coast for the last 7-8 years, that have been left in the lurch. With the sea erosion worsening over the years, the people, who have been living here for many years, are broken. Though aware of the imminent calamity, they wait for government aid. They stay in the half shattered houses refusing to empty it as the sea continues to lash out.

With four more houses taken away by the sea in the past three days, the fishers here stare at the horizon hopelessly. The houses of Jaisal Jerry, Jenova David, Margaret Albert and Bindhu Edison were completely destroyed by Wednesday. The community complains about the government inaction in setting up sea wall. “We have been asking the Major Irrigation Department to implement the project as soon as possible for the past few months. The department had installed clay sacks on the coast a month ago, but those can’t even prevent small waves. Our pleas to save our homes went in vain,” said Justin Victalis, a resident.

As an immediate action, the Major Irrigation Department has ordered to arrange clay sacks on the coast from Wednesday.