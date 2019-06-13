Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Take action against leaked statement: Kerala women's panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Women’s Commission has asked the Kollam city police commissioner to take immediate action against those responsible for leaking out the statement of a girl who was abused by her father’s friend. Commission member M S Thara issued the directive after the girl’s statement went viral on social media.

The commissioner has been asked to submit a report on this within a week. It also directed to provide feedback on action taken against the accused in the complaint on abuse lodged by the victim.The leak out of the statement was a serious lapse and crime, Thara said. It involves violation of the rule that the abuse victim’s name should not be disclosed. 

Sexual abuse

