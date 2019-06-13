Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram to host multi-purpose restrooms

The city corporation has initiated several women-oriented schemes such as the 'She Lodge' with the aim of providing an overnight facility for women.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has initiated several women-oriented schemes such as the 'She Lodge' with the aim of providing an overnight facility for women. Now, the civic body is coming up with a multi-purpose rest room for specific target groups, especially women. Three places in the city have been shortlisted for setting up the multi-purpose restrooms. They include Medical College, Pattom and East Fort.

The project is being implemented by Public Works Standing Committee and the Town Planning Standing Committee. The first multi-purpose rest room will be built on the 2.5 cents of land near Medical College which has been handed over by the city corporation to the Trivandrum Development Authority (TRIDA). The multi-purpose restroom will have facilities such as a cloakroom, a resting area, a spot for refreshments and will also have a separate toilet block for women.

The tender process for the restroom near the Medical College is in progress and the project costs about D60 lakh. “The multi-purpose restroom will be equipped with modern facilities and will help regular commuters and those visiting the city for various purposes,” said S Pushpalatha, chairperson, Public Works Standing Committee.

A similar facility will come up at the land owned by the housing board at Pattom. The facility at Pattom will focus more on the PSC aspirants who arrive in the city for exams. It will also include a space for breastfeeding and spot for refreshments. The third multi-purpose rest room will be at East Fort. 

Mayor V K Prasanth had earlier inspected public toilets in the city after receiving regular complaints from women regarding hygiene. It was noticed the existing public toilets were inadequate and lacked basic infrastructure. “The public toilets and e-toilets constructed across the city are not maintained properly. These newly built restrooms will serve multiple purposes with a cloakroom and other facilities,” said a corporation official.

first rest room
The tender process for the restroom near the Medical College is underway and the project costs about C60 lakh. It will be built on 2.5 cents of land

