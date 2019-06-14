Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sea, govt apathy play truant with kids’ education

The children at the rehabilitation centres in Valiyathura suffer in the absence of adequate facilities. T'Puram Express takes a look

Published: 14th June 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Children whose homes were displaced during the Valiyathura sea erosion at the rehabilitation centre at Civil Supplies godown B P Deepu

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The never-ending sea erosion issue at Valiyathura and the alleged apathy of government have put the academic career of children within the region, in a fix. Inadequate lighting, leaking water, wet books and uniforms continue to play truant.

As many as five children go to school from 11 families who reside at a civil supplies godown near the Valiyathura pier.

Six families have utilised the rehab centre from Monday and the rest stay at the godown. "The power supply is irregular and we used to study in the light of kerosene lamps. However, a few weeks ago the issue was solved after a complaint was filed," said Jobin K, a Class XI student at St Antony's Higher Secondary School, Valiyathura. Jobin lost his house during the rough sea season three years ago and the family stayed at the  Valiyathura UP School before they moved into the godown.

"We are not provided with a facility to fulfil our basic needs. We go to school as only education can make a difference in the fishermen community," he said.

Girls stay at their relatives' or neighbours' houses. "We are not provided with proper toilet facilities. My daughter stays at my relatives' house. She is a class X student and is unable to study due to lack of sufficient facilities at the house," said Pamela P. 

Few children lost their school books with water entering households. "I was unable to go to school for the past three days. The waves damaged my books," said Melvin Varghese, a Class XII student. On Thursday, K Krishnankutty, the Minister for Water Resources, V S Sivakumar MLA and representatives from various departments visited the seashore. 

But other than potable water, no aid was given to the victims in the rehabilitation centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Valiyathura sea erosion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp