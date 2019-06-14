Sea, govt apathy play truant with kids’ education

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The never-ending sea erosion issue at Valiyathura and the alleged apathy of government have put the academic career of children within the region, in a fix. Inadequate lighting, leaking water, wet books and uniforms continue to play truant.

As many as five children go to school from 11 families who reside at a civil supplies godown near the Valiyathura pier.

Six families have utilised the rehab centre from Monday and the rest stay at the godown. "The power supply is irregular and we used to study in the light of kerosene lamps. However, a few weeks ago the issue was solved after a complaint was filed," said Jobin K, a Class XI student at St Antony's Higher Secondary School, Valiyathura. Jobin lost his house during the rough sea season three years ago and the family stayed at the Valiyathura UP School before they moved into the godown.

"We are not provided with a facility to fulfil our basic needs. We go to school as only education can make a difference in the fishermen community," he said.

Girls stay at their relatives' or neighbours' houses. "We are not provided with proper toilet facilities. My daughter stays at my relatives' house. She is a class X student and is unable to study due to lack of sufficient facilities at the house," said Pamela P.

Few children lost their school books with water entering households. "I was unable to go to school for the past three days. The waves damaged my books," said Melvin Varghese, a Class XII student. On Thursday, K Krishnankutty, the Minister for Water Resources, V S Sivakumar MLA and representatives from various departments visited the seashore.

But other than potable water, no aid was given to the victims in the rehabilitation centre.