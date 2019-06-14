Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan releases book by Chennithala

Published: 14th June 2019 06:42 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A book comprising speeches made by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala in the assembly was released by Speaker  P Sreeramakrishnan at the members’ lounge of the House on Thursday. Sreeramakrishnan in his address said MLAs should reflect on their assembly speeches which provide valuable insights to posterity. Hence, members should be aware of this responsibility while speaking in the House.

Chennithala’s speeches are logical and employ modest vocabulary. They include diverse topics gleaned from  a variety of sources, the Speaker said. Deputy Leader of Opposition M K Muneer received the book. Legislators P J Joseph and A P Anil Kumar spoke. Ramesh Chennithala too spoke.  
 

