KITE to ink pact with 9,941 primary schools for Hi-Tech labs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Infrastructure and Technology and Education (KITE) under the General Education Department will now sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with schools for establishing hi-tech labs.

As many as 9941 primary schools will be part of the project. A government order for the same was issued on Saturday.The order specifies the responsibilities of the schools. Sufficient preparatory works has to be done by the respective schools.

The school authorities should ensure that the faculty use the materials provided by KITE, including projector, laptop, sound system and digital content in the classes.