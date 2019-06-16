Research  should be main focus of students: DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Research is crucial to the country’s development and instilling a culture of research on campuses across the country is of paramount importance, G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Defence Research and Development Organisation chairman, said here on Saturday.

He was speaking at the seventh annual convocation of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research(IISER).

“It is heartening to see more female students passing out from the institution. It is even more great to know that 90 per cent of the students are going to pursue research. Many of the students are going to foreign universities for the same. It is extremely important to learn from the best in the world. Also, come back and teach everyone what you have learnt rather than stay back. We are making leaps and bounds in many sectors. The missions announced by the ISRO chief the other day are crucial. We will be sending a man into space within two years. This are the kind of achievements we are planning to realise in the coming years,” he said.