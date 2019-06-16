Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Research  should be main focus of students: DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy

He was speaking at the seventh annual convocation of  Indian Institute of Science Education and Research(IISER).

Published: 16th June 2019 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

DRDO chairman Satheesh Reddy

DRDO chairman Satheesh Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Research is crucial to the country’s development and instilling a culture of research on campuses across the country is of paramount importance, G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Defence Research and Development Organisation chairman, said here on Saturday. 

He was speaking at the seventh annual convocation of  Indian Institute of Science Education and Research(IISER).

“It is heartening to see more female students passing out from the institution. It is even more great to know that 90 per cent of the students are going to pursue research. Many of the students are going to foreign universities for the same. It is extremely important to learn from the best in the world. Also, come back and teach everyone what you have learnt rather than stay back. We are making leaps and bounds in many sectors. The missions announced by the ISRO chief the other day are crucial. We will be sending a man into space within two years. This are the kind of achievements we are planning to realise in the coming years,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Department of Defence R&D G Satheesh Reddy DRDO Chairman 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp