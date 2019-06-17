Amrita varsity joins EU mission to cut plastic use

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University joined the European Union mission in India and signed the ‘Green Pledge’, extending the commitment to adopt a number of sustainable measures. They include reducing plastic use, managing waste responsibly and reducing water and electricity consumption.

Alongside Amrita, sports associations, universities, civil society organisations, industry partners and service providers signed the pledge and joined the #LeadTheGreenChange campaign, which was launched by the European Union Delegation to India and the European Union Member States in New Delhi.

Amrita University representative Shyam Diwakar said, “Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, following the inspiration of Chancellor Mata Amritanandamayi Devi has been leading sustainable and nature-friendly efforts by involving students and communities in planting trees, recycling organic waste, treating waste dump regions with natural methods, undertaking advanced research towards wastewater treatment and plastic degradation. The university started Amala Bharatam clean-up campaigns even before Swachh Bharat Abhyaan, built more than 12,000 toilets and trained women to build and maintain them across India.”

The partners who signed the Green Pledge include Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Jadavpur University, Savitribai Phule University, Assam Don Bosco University, Delhi-based luxury hotels The Park, The Oberoi and The Lodi Hotel, leading civil society and developmental organisations including Development Alternatives, Project Mumbai, International Institute of Waste Management, Karo Sambhav, the Holy Cow Box, Ploggers of India and regional sports associations, including Karnataka State Cricket Association, Goa Football Association and Assam Cricket Association.