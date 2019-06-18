Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala govt steps on pedal to help SC/STs steer their lives

Project titled 'Steering' aims to launch an online taxi service scheme for members of SC/ST community

Published: 18th June 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when huge conglomerates are making hay running online taxi services, the government too is set to join the bandwagon. The state, in association with the Kerala State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Limited, is planning to launch 'Steering', an online taxi service scheme for SC/ST communities in the state.

Aiming to create employment for the youth in these communities, the first phase of the scheme is set to be implemented in five districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi,  Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kozhikode.  A total of 150 taxis will be allotted by the government in the first phase, with each district getting 30 each.
The services of the scheme can be availed by residents of Kerala aged 18-35. The applicant should belong to the SC/ST  community and possess a valid driving license.

“The advertisement inviting applications for the scheme has already been published. Those who are interested should submit a request letter,” said an employee in the Directorate of Scheduled Caste Development Department at Thiruvananthapuram.  

On the initial application process, he added: “They should submit their biodata along with the copy of the license which has a taxi badge. Those who don't possess the caste certificate can submit a copy of their Class X certificate,” he added.

He said applications are being received and the screening process will start soon.  “Some district offices have received nearly 100 applications. More than 40 have been received directly in the Thiruvananthapuram Directorate. Many opt to apply at the nearest district office.” It will take at least 45 days for the screening to conclude.

Features
Sources said there will be an app to book cab services on the lines of Uber and Ola. The government will provide a grant of  C1 lakh and the remaining amount will be provided by the Kerala State Development Corporation for Scheduled Caste and Tribe Ltd as loans at minimal interest rates.  “The interest rate will be around 6-7 per cent. The term for loan repayment is around 2.5 years. Once it is repaid, the applicant can own the car. Unlike Uber and Ola, the fare they receive on a journey will be completely transferred to them. There will be no commission,” he added.

Airavata
The Karnataka Government had launched the 'Airavata' scheme for SC/ST communities last year. The scheme, framed in partnership with Uber is a self-employment onem providing employment by ownership of cabs and taxis. The first 70 cars under the scheme were launched in March.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Scheduled Tribes Scheduled Castes Kerala government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp