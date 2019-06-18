Kerala govt steps on pedal to help SC/STs steer their lives

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when huge conglomerates are making hay running online taxi services, the government too is set to join the bandwagon. The state, in association with the Kerala State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Limited, is planning to launch 'Steering', an online taxi service scheme for SC/ST communities in the state.

Aiming to create employment for the youth in these communities, the first phase of the scheme is set to be implemented in five districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kozhikode. A total of 150 taxis will be allotted by the government in the first phase, with each district getting 30 each.

The services of the scheme can be availed by residents of Kerala aged 18-35. The applicant should belong to the SC/ST community and possess a valid driving license.

“The advertisement inviting applications for the scheme has already been published. Those who are interested should submit a request letter,” said an employee in the Directorate of Scheduled Caste Development Department at Thiruvananthapuram.

On the initial application process, he added: “They should submit their biodata along with the copy of the license which has a taxi badge. Those who don't possess the caste certificate can submit a copy of their Class X certificate,” he added.

He said applications are being received and the screening process will start soon. “Some district offices have received nearly 100 applications. More than 40 have been received directly in the Thiruvananthapuram Directorate. Many opt to apply at the nearest district office.” It will take at least 45 days for the screening to conclude.

Features

Sources said there will be an app to book cab services on the lines of Uber and Ola. The government will provide a grant of C1 lakh and the remaining amount will be provided by the Kerala State Development Corporation for Scheduled Caste and Tribe Ltd as loans at minimal interest rates. “The interest rate will be around 6-7 per cent. The term for loan repayment is around 2.5 years. Once it is repaid, the applicant can own the car. Unlike Uber and Ola, the fare they receive on a journey will be completely transferred to them. There will be no commission,” he added.

Airavata

The Karnataka Government had launched the 'Airavata' scheme for SC/ST communities last year. The scheme, framed in partnership with Uber is a self-employment onem providing employment by ownership of cabs and taxis. The first 70 cars under the scheme were launched in March.