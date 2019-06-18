Special screenings at International Documentary and Short Film Fest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will have three special screenings this year including Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s ‘Sukhantyam’, Sangeetha Dutta’s ‘Bird of Dusk, and Mathieu Roy’s ‘The Dispossessed’.

Sangeeta Datta’s documentary encapsulates the life of film director Rituparno Ghosh. The feature draws parallels of his life with the rise and fall of his beloved city Kolkata. ‘Bird of Dusk’ will be screened at Kairali Theater on 22nd June at 6 p.m.

‘The Dispossessed’ raises serious concerns on the plight of poor farmers across the world. The decline of natural resources around the farmers and the hunger and poverty they face are the topics of the documentary.

‘The Dispossessed’ will be screened at Sree Theater on 23 June at 9:30 am.Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s ‘Sukhantyam’ starring Mukesh, Alencier, Indrans and Padmapriya is inspired by ‘Karakku Company’, a play by late Jagathy N K Achari. It deals with suicidal thoughts among people. ‘Sukhantyam’ will be screened at Sree Theater on 24 at 6 pm.

Films on Syrian War

The festival will screen films on Syrian Civil War in the International Non-Fiction package on June 24 and 25. ‘Last Men in Aleppo’ and ‘Of Fathers & Sons’ are the films from Syria which aim to communicate the real face of war.

Directed by Feras Fayyad ‘Last Men in Aleppo’ documents the life in Aleppo during the war.

The ‘White Helmets’ is about the three founders of White Helmet founders who, instead of absconding and saving their own family and life during the war, decide to save the countrymen.

Campus films

Under the ‘Competitive Campus Films’ category, nine young filmmakers will exhibit their films. The films are ‘Oru Kochu Moham’ by Satyajith Gopikrishna, ‘Aham’ by Sooraj S, ‘Dhaya’ by Noufal Nazeer, ‘Kuyil’ by Fazil Razaka, ‘Locker’ by Selvaraj R, ‘Oorali Band’ by Arjun P S, ‘Prathichaya’ by Gayathri Sivaprakash, ‘Purath’ by Vinayak Suthan and ‘Weaving Dreams’ by Naveen C Wilson.

The best campus film will be awarded a prize money of ` 50,000.

