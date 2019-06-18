Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Special screenings at International Documentary and Short Film Fest

Sangeeta Datta’s documentary encapsulates the life of film director Rituparno Ghosh.

Published: 18th June 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will have three special screenings this year including Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s ‘Sukhantyam’, Sangeetha Dutta’s ‘Bird of Dusk, and Mathieu Roy’s ‘The Dispossessed’.

Sangeeta Datta’s documentary encapsulates the life of film director Rituparno Ghosh. The feature draws parallels of his life with the rise and fall of his beloved city Kolkata. ‘Bird of Dusk’ will be screened at Kairali Theater on 22nd June at 6 p.m.

‘The Dispossessed’ raises serious concerns on the plight of poor farmers across the world. The decline of natural resources around the farmers and the hunger and poverty they face are the topics of the documentary.

‘The Dispossessed’ will be screened at Sree Theater on 23 June at 9:30 am.Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s ‘Sukhantyam’ starring Mukesh, Alencier, Indrans and Padmapriya is inspired by ‘Karakku Company’, a play by late Jagathy N K Achari. It deals with suicidal thoughts among people. ‘Sukhantyam’ will be screened at Sree Theater on 24 at 6 pm.

Films on Syrian War

The festival will screen films on Syrian Civil War in the International Non-Fiction package on June 24 and 25. ‘Last Men in Aleppo’ and ‘Of Fathers & Sons’ are the films from Syria which aim to communicate the real face of war.

Directed by Feras Fayyad ‘Last Men in Aleppo’ documents the life in Aleppo during the war.
The ‘White Helmets’ is about the three founders of White Helmet founders who, instead of absconding and saving their own family and life during the war, decide to save the countrymen.

Campus films

Under the ‘Competitive Campus Films’ category, nine young filmmakers will exhibit their films. The films are ‘Oru Kochu Moham’ by Satyajith Gopikrishna, ‘Aham’ by Sooraj S, ‘Dhaya’ by Noufal Nazeer, ‘Kuyil’ by Fazil Razaka, ‘Locker’ by Selvaraj R, ‘Oorali Band’ by Arjun P S, ‘Prathichaya’ by Gayathri Sivaprakash, ‘Purath’ by Vinayak Suthan and ‘Weaving Dreams’ by Naveen C Wilson.
 The best campus film will be awarded a prize money of ` 50,000.
w

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IDSFFK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp