Campaign against PSU divestment 

The decision comes in the wake of the Niti Ayog listing 92 public sector undertakings for disinvestment. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Public sector national co-ordination committee of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has decided to hold nationwide ‘Jagaran Abhiyan’ or awareness programme on ‘Save Public Sector’ from September 1 to 7. The decision comes in the wake of the Niti Ayog listing 92 public sector undertakings for disinvestment. 

The organisation will conduct unit level meetings, processions, dharna etc across the country to create awareness on the disinvestment of PSUs, and a mammoth national convention of PSU employees in New Delhi on November 15. The convention will prepare a policy document on the role of PSUs in nation building, release a charter of demands of PSU workers and declare future agitation programme.

Industry-wide seminars, round table discussion of trade unions, management and experts will be conducted during July-August 2019 and national level meetings will be held with policymakers and the government.  BMS will conduct meetings with parliamentarians and other dignitaries as part of the mass contact programme.

