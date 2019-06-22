TNIE, Kerala Brahmana Sabha organise yoga session

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 30 members participated in the yoga session organised by The New Indian Express and Kerala Brahmana Sabha, Karamana Upasabha as part of the International Day of Yoga in Shankara Pathuka Mandapam, Karamana on Friday.

The session was led by yoga instructor Vrinda B. “Yoga is a lifestyle. It is the scientific way of uniting our body and soul,” said Vrinda during the occasion. She explained concepts including the origin, types, the five methods and eight limbs (Ashtanga) of yoga. “Positive thinking and meditation are necessary to combat modern-day stress to improve our concentration levels,” she said.

Majority of the participants were above 40 years of age and did various yoga postures with ease despite the age. They requested the instructor to conduct more such sessions to revive yoga.

“It was an enriching session. It helped me to reduce my stress level. It would be great if everyone could spend a little time every day doing yoga to attain peace of mind and soul,” said Dhanalakshmi, a participant.