Water woes plague Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the capital receiving a 'normal' amount of rainfall as per the India Meteorological Department, the lack of potable water continues to haunt residents.

"I receive several calls regarding water shortage. I have been intimating the issue to the authorities concerned for the past few years," said V R Sini, ward councillor, Akkulam.

The pumping pressure must be increased for the supply of water to elevated places. But it is impossible as the pipelines are too old to withstand the pressure. According to Sini, water issues can be solved to a greater extent provided the power supply to the region is maintained. "Water to the Akkulam ward comes from the pump house at Pongumoodu. But water cannot be stored here owing to regular power failures," she said.

"Most places in my ward including Vellayambalam, Raj Bhavan, Madan Kovil Lane, RNP lane, VJ lane and Jawahar Nagar suffer from water woes," said Muralidharan K, ward councillor, Kowdiar.



According to Muralidharan, water has been unavailable in his ward for the past three-four years. "We met officials and they were least bothered in resolving the issue. However, a meeting held with A Kowsigan, managing director of Kerala Water Authority Jalabhavan, last week is expected to be fruitful. He agreed to resolve the issue at the earliest," said Muralidharan.

Meanwhile, as a long term plan the Kerala Water Department intends to build a water treatment plant at Aruvikkara with a capacity of 75 MLD, said Sini.