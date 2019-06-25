Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cross the road at your risk

Many traffic signals across the city offer just 10 to 15 seconds for pedestrians to cross the road, thereby leading to accidents.

Published: 25th June 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Pedestrians find it difficult to cross the road at Statue Junction as a KSRTC bus stops on the zebra crossing to let passengers board it  B P Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In 2018, a total of 66 people died in 558 road accidents involving pedestrians in the state capital. In the first five months of this year,  34 people were killed in 200 accidents involving pedestrians, according to the statistics by the State Crime Records Bureau.The 66 pedestrians who died in 2018 were among the 502 grievously injured people in those accidents and the 34 people killed this year were among the 179 seriously injured pedestrians.

According to traffic officials, most accidents happened because of the absence of dedicated sidewalks or footpaths and people attempting to cross the road before the signal turns red.In the wake of these accidents, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has called for action to ensure that pedestrians are given enough time to cross the road. This decision was taken following a petition filed by Suresh Babu, a resident of Ulloor, who suffered a tear to his thigh in an accident while he attempted to cross the road in 2017.

Babu who had approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) complained about the unscientific traffic signal system near Gandhi Park in East Fort where he was injured. This accident had left him unemployed and caused a huge financial burden on him in the form of medical treatment expense.
“The NHRC forwarded Babu's complaint to the SHRC. The State Human Rights Commission asked for reports from both the ACP and the district social justice officer who were found to be in favour of Babu. Although the commission had directed the state government to compensate for the medical bills of the complainant, only part of the expense was provided,” said an official with the Kerala State Human Rights Commission. The commission also decided to inform the authorities concerned to increase the time at traffic signals for pedestrians to cross the road.

Another reason for accidents is illegal parking. “Many motorists park vehicles on footpaths blocking pedestrian movement. This forces them to walk on the roads and suffer injuries when the rear-view mirrors of two-wheelers and bicycles hit them. This issue needs to be tackled. We are imposing penalties on the violators but people continue to illegally park the vehicles,” said a traffic police officer at East Fort.

Alarming rate of accidents
