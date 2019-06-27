Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Drug mafia should never be able to cross school premises: CM

International day against drug abuse and Illegal trafficking observed across the state

Published: 27th June 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan waving at schoolchildren while arriving at Kanakakkunnu Palace in Thiruvananthapuram to inaugurate the anti-drug campaign organised as part of International Day Against Drug Abuse on Wednesday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that drug mafia should never be able to cross the school premises in the state. He was inaugurating the state level observation of the International day against drug abuse and Illegal trafficking. 

“Not only boys but girl children are also falling prey to the lure of drugs now. Children are even used as carriers of drugs. We should keep an eye out for this and stay alert. All departments including police, excise, education and health will jointly work towards creating awareness among the public,” he said.Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan who presided over the function said, the state is envisioning a drug free future. “The youth and students are the hope of the future and we should be able to keep them away from the lure of drugs. Students cannot be helped by punishment. We should be able to correct them and protect the children from the money minded mafia targeting them,” said the minister. Education Minister C Raveendranath was the chief guest at the event.

Schools which excelled in anti-drug campaigns were given awards. Best performing NGOs and volunteers in the drive against drug abuse were also awarded. The awards for excise officers were given away by excise minister. 

AntI-Narcotic Action Council observes anti-drug abuse day

Port and Museum minister Kadannappally Ramachandran inaugurated the International day against drug abuse and illegal trafficking observation organised by Anti narcotic Action Council of India here at VJT hall. “Through drugs, its not just a person but a whole family that gets ruined. The drugs take away the creative and inquisitive mind of the youth. We need more awareness for this and we should follow Gandhian methods to make people quit use of alcohol,” said the minister at the function. The minister also inaugurated  the poultry farming project for homemakers set up by the action council.

