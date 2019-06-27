Panel submits report on chemotherapy case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special team constituted by the Health Department to inquire into the incident in which a 38-year-old woman had to undergo chemotherapy at Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, after being wrongly diagnosed with breast cancer, submitted its findings to the Directorate of Medical Education on Wednesday.

It was a three-member team headed by Dr Viswanathan of GMC Thiruvananthapuram which submitted its findings. Confirming the submission of the report, DME Dr Remla Beevi said the report has been submitted and it will be forwarded to the government for further action. Meanwhile, when asked about the findings of the panel, the DME said that it couldn’t be revealed.

However, it is reported that the panel highlights a lack of vigil had occurred from the part of officers concerned who suggested chemotherapy for Rajani from Nooranad in Alappuzha. It also added that the doctors could have been more careful while handling the case.

It was in the first week of June that Rajani came out with the complaint that the Oncology Department of GMC Kottayam wrongly administered chemotherapy for a lump on her breast based on a private laboratory report. It had confirmed malignancy following biopsy while the government labs ruled it out citing pathological reports.