Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Waste dumped in public places: Middlemen take the cake

Despite efforts from the city corporation, waste dumping in public places continues due to the lack of a feasible bio-waste management system. 

Published: 27th June 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Middlemen play a primary role in the dumping of waste in public places. The waste from hotels and meat shops is being collected for a price by middlemen who then transport it in trucks to be dumped in deserted places.

A viable business for many, the fines implemented does not seem to worry the offenders. Often those caught and charged are repeated offenders. Depending on the shops and the amount of waste, the amount collected by middlemen vary. Shops pay from D50 to D500 per day for carting away the waste. 

Despite efforts from the city corporation, waste dumping in public places continues due to the lack of a feasible bio-waste management system. 

"There are large amounts of poultry waste generated. Waste is collected on the basis of weight. Neither do we know where the waste is disposed, nor do we have any effective means to dispose the waste," said a butcher shop owner.

"Piles of waste brought in trucks and vans are caught across the city, especially along the bypass stretch. The waste from shops, hotels and butcher shops in rural areas are carted off to deserted places. In the Kochuveli region comprising large portions of land but less number of inhabitants, people leave heaps of waste at night, bringing them from outside the city limits," said a corporation official. The official felt that a government-level intervention is crucial in bio-waste management."We need an isolated region for this. This is an immediate threat which should be addressed soon," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Garbage Waste Dumping
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp