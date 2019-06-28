Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The mesmerising Munroe Island

Located in Kollam, the island offers a soothing boat ride and rustic experience for travellers

Published: 28th June 2019

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Munroe Island, located in Kollam, is only a few hours drive from the state capital and is an amazing escape from the city. Untouched by the claws of urbanisation, the flora and fauna in this strip of land are literally a breath of fresh air.Located amidst Kallada river and Astamudi lake, Munroe Island can best be experienced through a canoe journey. Costing just Rs 300-Rs 500, the hour-long journey takes one past the mangroves, beautiful natural habitats, coir-manufacturing units and fishing hamlets.While the livelihood here is coir-making, agriculture and tourism, fishing is the mainstay, evident from the delicious spread served to the tourists. Mouth-watering karimeen, crab and prawn delicacies can make dining an unforgettable experience. One can also make boat rides interesting with fishing and migratory bird watch.
 
Rich history

Munroe Island has a rich history to narrate. The secluded island is named after John Munro, erstwhile Diwan of Travancore princely state. He had made the island his residence for a short while, earning it the name.The calmness that envelopes the island is also reflected in the monument, that pays tributes to the victims of Perumon railway tragedy in 1988 that claimed the lives of 105 people. It is near the island that the train derailed.

How to get here

The best way to reach Munroe Island is via Ashtamudi lake through the inland waterways. The facility can be availed at Rs 25. One can also reach the destination by bus or cab. Munroe is a 90 kilometre drive from Thiruvananthapuram.

TAGS
Munroe Island Kollam Kerala Tourism
