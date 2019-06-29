Pay ward block at Panchakarma Hospital seeks redemption

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pay ward block at the Panchakarma Hospital, Poojappura, has been lying deserted and unused ever since its official inauguration three months ago. Inaugurated by Minister of Health and Social Welfare, KK Shailaja, in March 2019, the building has not received several required permits.

The facility was constructed in 2017. Undertaken by Kerala Health Research and Welfare Society (KHRWS), the project was completed with a budget of Rs 6 crore. KHRWS had issued a notice to the contractor citing issues in the construction which were remedied later.

However, the 36 -room facility was deserted for two years after the construction. Decaying walls, complications regarding the fire and safety permit posed problems. "For long we have been told that the pay ward will open soon. However, nothing has happened. KHRWS is in-charge of the building. There was even a time when the facility was covered in vegetation," said a hospital staffer.

A facility was given a facelift prior to the inauguration which took place before the election. Therapists and nurses were hired. However, they arrive every day, awaiting the opening of the facility.

"After the inauguration we had few issues to sort. Now we have received the Fire and Safety NOC and a functional water connection. The heaters are yet to be fixed. Once they are done, we might open the facility next Tuesday," said G Asok Lal, managing director, KHRWS.