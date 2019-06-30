Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

New toilet complex opened at Sree Padmanabhaswami temple

The Sree Padmanabhaswami temple opened a new toilet complex for devotees on Saturday.

Published: 30th June 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

The new toilet complex opened at Padmanabhaswami temple

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Padmanabhaswami temple opened a new toilet complex for devotees on Saturday. The facility is expected to be a big relief for hundreds of pilgrims visiting the holy shrine everyday.   

On Saturday, ‘Express’ had reported that the devotees were badly hit by the lack of toilet facilities while the new complex remained closed. Only four old toilets with damaged roofing were available at the temple till Friday.           

The new pay-and-use facility, situated in the Anandapadmanabha Nilayam on the north gate, has separate sections for male and female devotees. Each section has seven toilets and seven bathrooms. Besides, there are urinals and washbasins.
The toilet complex is part of the `75.88-crore development works under the Swadesh Darshan scheme of the Union Tourism Ministry. 

Idol reinstallation
The reinstallation of the idol of Lord Narasimha at the renovated sanctum sanctorum will be held on July 3 between noon and 1.10 pm. The new flag mast at the shrine of Lord Thiruvambadi Sree Krishna will be dedicated on July 4 between 11.20 am and 1.05 pm.   

The garuda idol, to be installed atop the new flag mast, was brought to the temple on Saturday. The copper idol will be gold-plated before installation. The idol, crafted by Sunoj and team of Mannar, was sponsored by a Bengaluru-based trader Sivaprasad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sree Padmanabhaswami temple toilet complex
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp