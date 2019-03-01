Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A pan-India collection to lure silk lovers

The mega fair is one-of-its-kind and will be on from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Silk products always attract people with their bright hues and designs. To give an experience of the ethnic weaves, silk manufacturers, saree weavers, handloom clusters and silk cooperative societies are back in the city with their unique wedding collections at Silk India 2019. The ongoing exhibition-cum-sale at RDR auditorium, Edappazhinji, gives a display of the traditional silk and cotton products made by artisans from around the world.

The mega fair is one-of-its-kind and will be on from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm. Organised by Hastashilpi, the exhibition showcases prominent varieties of silk such as Tassar, Eri, Mulberry and Muga depending on climatic and geographic conditions. “Tassar and Muga are wild varieties cultivated by silkworms fed on organically grown trees. Bihar, Assam and Chhattisgarh are the three states where Tassar and Muga are produced,” said T Abhinand, chief coordinator of Hasthashilpi.

The sale will also include Georgette silk, Paithani, Sambalpuri, Ikkat, exclusive raw silk, Kosa silk, jute silk, crepe and Georgette, chiffon, Tassar, Kanchipuram, Darmavaram and Dhaka silk Saris. Silk products from Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are exhibited. Equally captivating are the silk shawls, Banaras Jamdani, hand block print saris, suits and silk bed covers, designer wear and kurtis.

Handwoven Matka and Assam Muga fabrics, embroidered designer silk saris and dress materials. Bhagalpur suits, printed silk saris, Reshmi plain and Butti sari, Maheswari, Chanderi silk and suit and Kota silk, mulberry silk with temple border, Banaras Jamdani and hand-woven saris are also on display. The products are available at reasonable prices. Entry is free. The exhibition will conclude on March 4.

