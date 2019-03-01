Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Applications invited for NISH courses

The Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) has invited applications for two courses conducted to equip teachers as part of its activities to rehabilitate differently-abled children.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) has invited applications for two courses conducted to equip teachers as part of its activities to rehabilitate differently-abled children. The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH), Thiruvananthapuramis conducting the courses.

A one-year diploma course in Early Childhood Special Education (HI) for training hearing impaired children up to the age of six and to elevate them to the level of normal children of their age is the first course. Those who have a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Class XII can apply for this course. Priority will be given to parents or close relatives of children who have difficulty in hearing, and graduates.
On successful completion of the course, the candidates can work as language trainers of children with hearing disability in Early Intervention Centres and other educational institutions.

The two-year diploma in Indian Sign Language Interpreting (DISLI) course is for translating sign language into speech-language and vice versa. Those who have passed Class XII with a minimum of 50 per cent marks can apply.Admissions to the courses will be conducted through the All India online aptitude examination conducted by RCI. For more details, visit: www.nish.ac.in and http//www.rehabcouncil.nic.in/default.aspx.

