Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

From Kalaripayattu to circus: A journey of multi-cultural arts

It was an amalgation of music, dance and circus between artists from France and Kalarippayattu artists from Kottayam.

Published: 04th March 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Artists of Via, a fusion band B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was an amalgation of music, dance and circus between artists from France and Kalarippayattu artists from Kottayam. Via, a fusion of artists who joined together to perform dance, multi-lingual music, Kalaripayattu and circus, was given a grand reception at Manaveeyam Veedhi on Sunday.

The artist on the Chinese pole was Ode Rosset. Fathima El Hassouni sang while Jerome Cury performed percussions. Kishore CK and Subheesh PB from Jai Sankar KJV Kalari, Kottayam performed Kalaripayattu. According to Jerome Cury, Via is a live musical event. "It is a delicate work that is in harmony with all elements including, place, audience, climate  and bodies of the artists which creates a true connection with the audience. Thus, despite its written shape, each performance of Via is unique and living," said Jerome.

Ode Rosset speaks about her connection with Kalaripayattu and Kerala. "I graduated from the National Centre of the Circus Arts. I spent six months in Kerala to learn Kalaripayattu during my graduation," she said. Since then, she has visited Kerala every year to update her knowledge on Kalaripayattu. She is also a Chinese pole tutor at the Academy Fratellini and in the Circus Arts Centre of Amiens.

Singer Fathima is a multi-talented artist who also performs as a clown, actor and is a puppeteer. Kishor CK has been the national champion of Kalaripayattu for several years. He spent three months in France to study European arts. "I combine the traditional movements of martial art with my own choreographic gesture," he said.Subheesh P B has also won a lot of Kalaripayattu championships. He is an ayurvedic therapist and Kalari teacher. The programme was jointly organised by Alliance Française de Thiruvananthapuram and Bharat Bhavan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalaripayattu circus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp