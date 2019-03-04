From Kalaripayattu to circus: A journey of multi-cultural arts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was an amalgation of music, dance and circus between artists from France and Kalarippayattu artists from Kottayam. Via, a fusion of artists who joined together to perform dance, multi-lingual music, Kalaripayattu and circus, was given a grand reception at Manaveeyam Veedhi on Sunday.

The artist on the Chinese pole was Ode Rosset. Fathima El Hassouni sang while Jerome Cury performed percussions. Kishore CK and Subheesh PB from Jai Sankar KJV Kalari, Kottayam performed Kalaripayattu. According to Jerome Cury, Via is a live musical event. "It is a delicate work that is in harmony with all elements including, place, audience, climate and bodies of the artists which creates a true connection with the audience. Thus, despite its written shape, each performance of Via is unique and living," said Jerome.

Ode Rosset speaks about her connection with Kalaripayattu and Kerala. "I graduated from the National Centre of the Circus Arts. I spent six months in Kerala to learn Kalaripayattu during my graduation," she said. Since then, she has visited Kerala every year to update her knowledge on Kalaripayattu. She is also a Chinese pole tutor at the Academy Fratellini and in the Circus Arts Centre of Amiens.

Singer Fathima is a multi-talented artist who also performs as a clown, actor and is a puppeteer. Kishor CK has been the national champion of Kalaripayattu for several years. He spent three months in France to study European arts. "I combine the traditional movements of martial art with my own choreographic gesture," he said.Subheesh P B has also won a lot of Kalaripayattu championships. He is an ayurvedic therapist and Kalari teacher. The programme was jointly organised by Alliance Française de Thiruvananthapuram and Bharat Bhavan.