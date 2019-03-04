Kovalam minor rape: Thiruvananthapuram police set to issue lookout notice against accused Briton

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have initiated the procedure to issue a lookout notice against a British national who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Kovalam last December.

The man, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, raped the girl whose mother and aunt were working as cleaning staff at his house in Kovalam. The 56-year-old man, who operates a tour company, has been staying in Kovalam for the past several years and had employed the two women to clean and manage his apartment, which was situated close to the office of his firm.

Kovalam police said the girl was raped in December when she went to the house and the incident came to light after Childline officers were alerted by suspicious locals. Kovalam Sub-Inspector Ajith Kumar said accused used to give financial support girl’s families and bankrolled the education of the girl and his brother.