Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kovalam minor rape: Thiruvananthapuram police set to issue lookout notice against accused Briton

Kovalam Sub-Inspector Ajith Kumar said accused used to give financial support girl’s families and bankrolled the education of the girl and his brother.

Published: 04th March 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have initiated the procedure to issue a lookout notice against a British national who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Kovalam last December.

The man, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, raped the girl whose mother and aunt were working as cleaning staff at his house in Kovalam. The 56-year-old man, who operates a tour company, has been staying in Kovalam for the past several years and had employed the two women to clean and manage his apartment, which was situated close to the office of his firm.

Kovalam police said the girl was raped in December when she went to the house and the incident came to light after Childline officers were alerted by suspicious locals. Kovalam Sub-Inspector Ajith Kumar said accused used to give financial support girl’s families and bankrolled the education of the girl and his brother.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minor rape Kerala minor rape Thiruvananthapuram Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp